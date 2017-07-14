Chicago homicide suspect arrested in La Crosse

A Wisconsin man wanted by Chicago Police on a homicide warrant is arrested on the north side of La Crosse Thursday afternoon.

La Crosse and Onalaska Police took Denzell Davante Holcomb, 19, into custody in a parking lot behind 1111 Island Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to police reports, several officers and investigators followed Holcomb's vehicle from the south side to the north side of La Crosse. When Holcomb pulled into the parking lot, officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Holcomb got out of the vehicle and put his hands up immediately. He was then handcuffed without incident.

Although Chicago Police considered him armed and dangerous, no weapon was found according to police reports.

Holcomb was wanted in Chicago on a First Degree Murder warrant for a shooting death.