Copy-Johnson to vote for starting debate on health care bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he plans to vote next week to start debate on the Senate's health care bill.

Johnson had been among a group of GOP senators who said they couldn't vote for the bill. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a revised version Thursday aimed at winning support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies and adding billions to combat opioids and help consumers with insurance costs.

Johnson spokesman Ben Voekel told the Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2v04taJ ) that Johnson now plans to vote for a motion to start debate next week on the new version of the bill. Voekel declined to say if Johnson would vote for the bill itself.

Voekel didn't immediately reply to an Associated Press email asking about Johnson's position on the bill.

