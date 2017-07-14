Copy-Wisconsin officials monitoring dam in wake of flooding

Wisconsin officials monitoring dam in wake of flooding - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin emergency management officials say flood waters are beginning to recede in Burlington but thousands are still without power and the Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a dam that sustained damage.

Wisconsin Emergency Management spokeswoman Lori Getter says the Fox River in Burlington is expected to drop out of flood stage by Wednesday.

She says the city is beginning recovery efforts, including gathering information for damage estimates. About 4,000 homes were still without power on Friday and the four bridges spanning the river remain closed.

She added that the DNR is monitoring a damage has sustained a small amount of damage. She says officials plan to draw down Echo Lake over the next two weeks which should help alleviate pressure on the structure.

This story has been updated correct the name of the lake to be drawn down to Echo Lake, not Silver Lake.

