29 taken to hospital as Madison health clinic evacuated

Madison Fire reports 29 people were transported to area hospitals after experiencing similar symptoms at a west-side health clinic. The cause remains unknown.

The Fire Department was initially called around 10:30 Friday morning to investigate a commercial fire alarm. However, while on scene, occupants reported to firefighters they were felling ill. MG&E was called to check for a possible gas leak.

There was no natural gas leak, according to MG&E, but ten additional patients began experiencing similar symptoms and the Hazardous Incident Team was then requested.

The building was evacuated and more patients continued to report symptoms.

HIT agreed there was no natural gas leak, also ruling out carbon monoxide. After two hours of investigating, there ewre no conclusive determinations to the cause of people falling ill. HIT concluded no imminent hazards and the building was turned back over to UW Health around 1:30 p.m. The clinic is closed for the remainder of the day.

UW Health is exploring whether possible sewer gas somehow seeped into the building.

The investigation continues.

