Postal Service unveiling Disney villains stamps

The U.S. Postal Service, with a little help from the Disney folks, are getting villainous with their stamps Saturday.

A new set of ten stamps debuts honoring the Walt Disney Studio's Ink and Paint Department that features some of their classic villains.

People can buy a sheet of 20 forever stamps with the characters from movies such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan, and Cinderella.

All of the stamps are featured in the slide shows.