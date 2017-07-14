Le Chateau shares Bastille Day celebrations

Local French restaurant Le Chateau shares their celebration of Bastille Day with the La Crosse community.

Celebrated on July 14 of every year, Bastille day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison, a turning point in the French revolution.

Similar to America's Independence Day, Bastille Day celebrations typically consist of time spent with food, fun, and family.

Le Chateau's celebration features an evening of French cuisine paired with wines chosen by Le Chateau's sommelier, and an opportunity to experience a taste of a new culture.

Originally from France, Le Chateau owner Eva Ewers comments on French culture and cuisine, "We use simple, good quality ingredients put together, and usually a glass of wine that goes with it." Ewers continues, "French culture is really more about caring for one another, having great conversation, social time is really important, like time around the dinner table or lunch time is really important."

For Ewers, Bastille day is more than just a holiday.

"We actually opened six years ago on Bastille day, so every year we try to kind of put a little something together so then we can show to everybody coming what we've been doing. Since we opened six years ago we've been improving one level at a time and really opened up the whole house."

Le Chateau's Bastille celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 14.

