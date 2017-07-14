La Crosse Police Boat Patrol keeps boaters safe during busy summer months

There have been no major boating accidents this summer in the La Crosse area. That's thanks in part to the La Crosse Police boat patrol. The La Crosse Police, along with a few other agencies, patrol the waters making sure boaters are staying safe and following all safety laws.

"I like being out on the water cause it gives you a different perspective on law enforcement," says Assistant Chief Rob Abraham.

"We've seen an uptick in use of the river and use of the city waters and it's important for us to have a presence out there and keeping everyone safe enforcing the laws."

The La Crosse Police boat patrol the biggest things they check for are boaters with valid registration, wearing life jackets, and paying attention to no wake zones. Assistant Chief Abraham reminds boaters that the legal limit for driving a boat is the same as driving a car. The water patrol has a special water sobriety test and will be enforcing the legal limit this summer.