Freedom Fest is ready to rock

Veterans Memorial Stadium is set to rock out in salute to our veterans the evening of July 15.

Created to celebrate our heroes, Freedom Fest uses music to remember the sacrifice freedom requires.

The fest not only commemorates Wisconsin's fallen soldiers but also provides scholarships to service members seeking additional education.

Member of Freedom Fest's board of directors, Pat Stephens is active in supporting veterans.

"We've been very fortunate over the years to be able to salute those that have fallen since 9/11. There are 196 Wisconsinites that have died in one of those major conflicts since 9/11, and we salute them every year during the concert itself."

Community members are aware of the music at Freedom Fest, but not everyone is aware of the scholarship work that is done.

"Really one of the main goals of freedom fest each and every year was to create scholarship funds, so those returning service people that want to go back to school in the state of Wisconsin know we are willing to help them with scholarships." Stephens continues, "So together we put out about $500,000 and that represents about 200 scholarships, so far."

The 2017 Freedom Fest will be the last festival under this title.

Stephens elaborates on the decision to discontinue the festival, "I think we just decided that this takes a great deal of effort and a lot of resources to bring in some major acts and to put this together on campus and after talking about it for quite a while we decided that there are some other things we could do in the community that would allow us to even have more dollars available for scholarships because we wouldn't have all the expenses associated with the concert."

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with music beginning at 5 p.m. on July 15.

General admission tickets are $40 while lawn, VIP, and front row seats are all sold out.

MORE: Freedom Fest web page.

