Bond set for La Crosse man facing felony drug charges

A man out on bail for drug dealing charges is arrested for similar offenses. Larry Baldwin made a court appearance in La Crosse on Friday afternoon after being arrested on drug dealing charges.

Baldwin was arrested in La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon after selling drugs to an undercover police informant. Baldwin faces five felony charges including multiple offenses of delivering cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

On Friday afternoon, Baldwin was granted a $50,000 cash bond. Conditions of the bond include house arrest with GPS monitoring and regular tests to ensure drug sobriety.

Baldwin has his next court appearance Friday, July 21.