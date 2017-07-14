Loggers' rally falls short, lose 4th straight

Garrett Christman had three hits and belted the game-tying home run in the seventh, but the La Crosse Loggers were unable to complete the comeback Friday in a 6-5 loss to Mankato.

La Crosse (3-7 2nd half, 17-27 overall) loaded the bases in the ninth inning at Franklin Rogers Park, but was unable to score against MoonDogs closer Naithen Dewsnap, extending its losing streak to four games.

The Loggers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a David Villar fielders choice, but trailed most of the night after Mankato scored four runs in the third inning to lead 5-1. Villar and Cameron Cannon produced sacrifice flyouts in the fifth inning to bring La Crosse within 5-4, and Christman evened the score 5-5 with one out in the seventh.

Mankato re-gained the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh on a double play groundout that allowed Daniel Amaral to score.

La Crosse will begin a weekend series with Eau Claire Saturday at Copeland Park. First pitch is schedule for 6:05 p.m.