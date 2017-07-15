Elsen leads tight field at Lawn Care Specialists Open

Jordan Elsen shot a opening round-65 Friday to lead the Champions Flight at the Lawn Care Specialists Open.

The professional golfer leads Drew Schroeder by three strokes in the 36-hole tournament at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen. Four golfers shot 69 Friday to share third place. There are 45 golfers in the Championship Flight.

Troy Brovan and Matt Euler both shot 75 to share the lead in the 1st Flight. Randy Blank leads the 2nd Flight, while Steve Crogan leads the 3rd Flight with a 78.

Saturday's tee times can be found here.