La Crescent Legion stays alive with 10-2 win over P-E-M

La Crescent scored 7 runs in the first three innings Friday to beat P-E-M 10-2 and avoid elimination in the American Legion baseball playoffs.

Bryce Weymiller's 2-run double in the second inning gave La Crescent a 3-0 lead, and Jacob Masterson's single capped a 4-run third inning.

La Crescent will face elimination again Saturday in Lewiston against Lewiston-Altura. The winner advances to play the loser of Caledonia vs Saint Charles (scheduled for 10 a.m.) in the Minnesota DII sub-district playoffs.