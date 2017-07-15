La Crescent Legion stays alive with 10-2 win over P-E-M - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

La Crescent scored 7 runs in the first three innings Friday to beat P-E-M 10-2 and avoid elimination in the American Legion baseball playoffs.

Bryce Weymiller's 2-run double in the second inning gave La Crescent a 3-0 lead, and Jacob Masterson's single capped a 4-run third inning.

La Crescent will face elimination again Saturday in Lewiston against Lewiston-Altura. The winner advances to play the loser of Caledonia vs Saint Charles (scheduled for 10 a.m.) in the Minnesota DII sub-district playoffs.

