Spence Elementary school receives a makeover courtesy of Bimbo Bakery's Good Neighbor program

Spence Elementary School on the South side of La Crosse received a bit of a makeover on July 15, made possible by a donation from Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) through their good neighbor program.

2017 is BBU's second year working with the La Crosse area school district, an effort to make area schools more pleasant for everyone.

The project brings families together to help landscape the main entrance of the school, installing pathways and various types of plant life.

BBU employees hope that the project spruces up Spence Elementary and makes it a more attractive part of the neighborhood.

"We're gonna beautify the school, we're gonna make it more inviting for parents and kids, and just liven things up a little bit." Describes BBU Finance Analyst Clare Tumilowicz.

BBU typically completes projects around the area every year, with plans for next year project already in the works.

