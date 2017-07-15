Historic trolley tour of La Crosse teaches respect through knowledge

The historic La Crosse trolley, it is seen driving around La Crosse frequently but the Trolly's background remains a mystery to some.

Originally owned by the city of La Crosse, the trolley was eventually sold to Lamers Bus Lines after a city ordinance restricted the city from competing with businesses.

Tours on the trolley are now organized by Explore La Crosse, with the tours themselves provided by the La Crosse historical society.

Both La Crosse residents and visitors can benefit from a historic trolley tour, one that gives people a chance to gain respect for their community by learning about the history surrounding it.

Tour guide, Jon Mason elaborates on their thoughts of the historic tour's value, "If people ... learn about the history of the community where they live in, then they gain a respect of where they live and they end up treating the city, village, or wherever they happen to come from, as their own personal home and not just another city."

Tours depart Thursday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Visitors Bureau Office in Riverside Park.

Tickets can be purchased at the Visitors Bureau Office, and start at just $12 for adults.

MORE: Explore La Crosse Historic Trolley Tours web page