Severe Weather Possible Tonight

6:45pm UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for locations east of the Mississippi. This means winds in excess of 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain are all possible through the watch time. The watch will expire at 1:00 AM.

A cold front is continuing to swing south across the Badger state. The frontal boundary will slice through all the heat and humidity this evening and that will trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest hazards with these storms will be very large hail (up to golf ball size), damaging winds, and heavy rain. These strong to severe thunderstorms will plague the Coulee Region through about the 10pm hour. A closer look at La Crosse have the storms pushing through between approximately 6:30pm and 8pm. Keep an eye to the sky and stay weather aware if you're headed out camping, out to eat, or out for a stroll!

The storms will exit to the south and may even rapidly strengthen for a short time as they head into Crawford, Richland, Allamakee, and Winnieshiek counties. Stay tuned to WXOW and the Stormtracker 19 Weather App for the latest updates on the severe potential for tonight!