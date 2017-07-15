Bikers take one final ride to support veterans

A motorcycle ride on Saturday morning kicked events off at this year's Freedom Fest.

More than 200 bikers participated in the motorcycle ride. The ride raises money for veterans and fallen soldiers. Gary Rudy organized the ride 10 years ago and has been the leader since. He said the event was created to bring veterans together through a hobby many veterans love.

"Motorcycles and veterans have always gone together for as long as I can remember," Rudy said. "So, I think it's a good fit. I believe that a lot of veterans are motorcycle riders, and it's just a way for them to get out, release, and just enjoy life."

Saturday marks the final Freedom Fest Motorcycle Ride as organizers don't plan to continue Freedom Fest in the future. Rudy said it is bittersweet knowing that the ride has come to an end.

On Saturday night, John Fogerty will take the stage at UW-La Crosse starting at 10 p.m.