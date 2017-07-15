Sunny skies for 5th Annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival

Saturday was day two of the 5th Annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival.

Dragon boat racing is a team sport that originated in China.

Mayo Clinic Health System organizes the annual dragon boat race to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer race on the Black River to Copeland Park.

The event is personal for one of this year's teams. The Mississippi Sisters are women of all abilities who share a common bond. They are breast cancer survivors.

"We've all lived through some dark stretches and now we're on the other side of realizing that life is about health and living and taking everything we can every single day," said Michele Thorman, part of the Mississippi Sisters. "That's what dragon boat means to me."

Fifty teams competed throughout the weekend.

During the last five years of competition, the event has raised $265,000 for breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.