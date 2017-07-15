Hosking gets aggressive to win Lawn Care Specialists Open

Max Hosking's aggressive swing helped him fire a 4-under par 66 Saturday to take home the Lawn Care Specialists Open title at Drugan's Castle Mound.

His 36-hole score of 5-under par was one better than day 1 leader Jordan Elsen, who shot a 1-over 71. Fellow pro golfers Andrew Steinhofer and Erik Metille were part of a five-way tie for third place at a even par 140.

Hosking birdied the sixteen and seventeenth holes to take a 1-stroke lead over Elsen. He tapped in for par to complete the comeback from four strokes down entering the day.

"I worked on a couple things this morning, and it was just kind of sticking to being very aggressive, trying to catch a guy like Jordan, our state open champion of 2016," Hosking said. "I knew that the only way that you could catch up was by being very aggressive and taking your chances when you could get them. That happened today to hit it a little more solid, made a few more putts and everything kind of tightened up. It was just a lot easier day of golf than it was yesterday."

Troy Brovan shot a pair of 5-over par 75's to win the 1st Flight title. Dan Leis won the 2nd Flight title with a 166, and Steve Crogan won the 3rd Flight with a 167.

