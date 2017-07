Before Sunday's Loggers game at Copeland park, a friendly competition between area first responders will take place.

The La Crosse Fire Department will take on the La Crosse Police Department during the annual Guns vs. Hoses Softball Tournament.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, which opens at 2:30. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

Tickets purchased will include admission to the Loggers game, which will immediately follow the Guns vs. Hoses tournament.