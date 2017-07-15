Drugs likely factor in Buffalo County car crash

Drugs appear to be a likely factor in a single car crash in Buffalo County on Thursday.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, a car traveling southbound on Highway 88 in Gilmanton left the road and entered the grass shoulder. After traveling nearly 300 feet, the car entered a corn field and traveled another 1,200 feet before striking a house.

The department said both occupants, 33-year-old Kari Sell and 23-year-old Allen Schultz were transported to Mayo Health in Eau Claire. Nobody in the residence was injured.

The accident is still under investigation, however, drugs do appear to be a factor in the accident.