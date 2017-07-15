Bats Rolling for Loggers against Express

The Loggers are looking to end a four game losing streak as they take on Eau Claire Express at Copeland Park.

Korey Lee started the scoring off for the Loggers in the bottom of the first inning with a three run home-run. Loggers go up 3-1

The Loggers with a big fourth inning as they scored four runs including a two run home-run by Kennie Taylor to bring their lead to 7-3.

The Loggers have five home runs and defeat Express 12-4. They play Eau Claire again tomorrow evening before the All Star Break.