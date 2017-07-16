Sanders reiterates criticism for GOP health care bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has reiterated criticism of Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act to a receptive crowd in Iowa, calling a bill in the Senate "disastrous."

The Vermont senator told community organizers in Des Moines the bill is "anti-working class legislation." The speech marked his first time in Iowa since the 2016 presidential election.

Hours earlier inside the same building complex, senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told a conservative audience it's a "moral imperative" to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates at least 22 million more people would be uninsured under Republican legislation.

U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst also addressed the conservative audience. Sanders asked the senators in his speech to reject the proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.