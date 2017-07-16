2 of Wisconsin's 3 homeless shelters for veterans closing

More than two dozen formerly homeless veterans in Wisconsin could be back on the streets after funding for homeless shelters was pulled.



Two of the three shelters for homeless veterans in Wisconsin are closing, including Cottage 16 in Union Grove, where 28 veterans stay. The Department of Veterans Affairs says federal funding has been eliminated. That shelter and one in King, Wisconsin are scheduled to shut down in 2018.



Kelly Manderfield, who did three tours in Iraq with the Wisconsin National Guard, says he's coping with PTSD and has been getting by living at Cottage 16 for the past three months. He tells our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV he was shocked to hear the Veteran Housing and Recovery program will no longer support him and his friends.



"It's kind of devastating because there is talk about ending homelessness for vets and now they are closing down these programs," Manderfield says. "I don't know beyond Wisconsin how far the cuts are going, but it's not good."



The WDVA says veteran homelessness dropped by 22 percent in Wisconsin from 2015 to 2016.



The third shelter for homeless veterans in Chippewa Falls will stay open.