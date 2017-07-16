Midsummer Meltdown Hockey Tournament

Hockey in July is not very common, but Onalaska is hoping to make it a tradition by hosting the Midsummer Meltdown.

This weekend they hosted the second edition of the tournament. It is the only tournament for girls hockey during the summer. Eight of thirty two girls teams in the state competed in the tournament. They each played three games at the Omni Center.

It is a great opportunity for young skaters to gain experience before the season gets underway.

"It's just a great opportunity to get together and so the younger players can meet the older players that have been on the team for several years," Black River Falls Assistant Coach Kevin Gular said. "A chance to see what it's going to be about. Coming into high school, most of the girls we picked up are freshman, so this is their first taste of high school hockey."

Onalaska Head Coach Mark Thorn says its a good opportunity for the coaches as well.

"It's an opportunity for the girls to get together and play in the summer," Thorn said. "An opportunity for us as coaches to see what kind of teams were going to have."

Black River Falls defeated Onalaska for the Title.