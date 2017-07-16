Lee's big night not enough as Express top Loggers 5-4

Korey Lee went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI but the La Crosse Loggers fell 5-4 to the Eau Claire Express Sunday at Copeland Park.

La Crosse enters the Northwoods League All-Star Break 18-28 for the season, 4-8 in the second half. Third baseman David Villar and pitcher Derik Beauprez will represent the team in Wausau on Tuesday.

Lee opened the scoring with a 2-run single to right in the bottom of the first, scoring Mitchell Morimoto and Villar, to give the Loggers a 2-0 lead.

Eau Claire tied the game in the fourth inning on a Kyle Marinconz sacrifice fly and Tyus Greene fielders choice, then took the lead with a 3-run fifth inning. Zach Ashford's single to center field drove in the go-ahead run, and a error by center fielder Kennie Taylor allowed a second run to score. Robby Campillo added a groundout four pitches later to make it 5-2.

La Crosse responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, capped by Lee's 2-out single to center to make it 5-4.

The Loggers were unable to seriously threaten from there, and lost for the fifth time in six games.

Following the All Star Break, La Crosse will host Eau Claire Thursday at Copeland. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.