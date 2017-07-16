Firefighters come out on top at 3rd Annual Guns vs. Hoses

On Sunday afternoon, the La Crosse Police Department and the La Crosse Fire Department took to the baseball field for a game of softball.

The annual Guns vs. Hoses game gives the community a chance to see both agencies outside of their regular uniforms. The game took place at Copeland Park before the Loggers game.

Some of the men use the summer to prepare for the Guns vs. Hoses match up.

"We actually have a league team--a team that all of our guys that aren't on duty at the time play in a league on Wednesday nights," said Kevin Kappauf, Captain with the La Crosse Fire Department. "I believe the police officers have a league also, and the other guys play in different leagues around the city and tournaments and things like that."

Even though the game lends itself to some friendly competition, those playing said it is all about having fun.

"Being able to see a lot of fun and a lot of smiles on everybody's faces with the families that are here, the kids that are here," said Andrew Rosenow, an investigator with the La Crosse Police Department. "It gets their moms or their dads out on the field and gets them to show off their skills."

Before Sunday's game, the annual series was split. The firefighters walked away with the win this year with a final score of 20-7.

