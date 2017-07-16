43rd Season of Jazz in the Park begins

Hundreds gathered at Riverside Park on Sunday night to enjoy the first Jazz in the Park of the summer.

The performance featured the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra directed by Greg Balfany. People filled the lawn on blankets and chairs to listen to the jazz music. The orchestra has new selections to perform this year with featured singers Tim Hanke and Kathy Wright.

If you missed the performance, there will be four other performances over the next few weeks. The next performance is on Tuesday, July 25.