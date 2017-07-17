Taking to the river with Catgut Paddle

It's a great way to experience the Coulee Region's scenic waterways for beginners and expert paddlers alike. The Catgut Paddle event is July 22 at Veteran's Freedom Park on Clinton St.

Join Catgut Paddle 2017 on July 22 at Veterans Freedom Park, Clinton St., La Crosse, WI!

Register for multiple events:

14-mile Canoe Kayak Race, 4-mile Fun Paddle Sponsored by J.F. Brennan, Paddleboard Jousting, Paddleboard Yoga, Beginners Kayak Class, Guided Historical Paddle, & Guided Birding Paddle!

Spectators and land lovers will enjoy the Outdoor Enthusiast Expo, KidZone, Food Truck Court, and Live Music!

More info: catgutpaddle.com