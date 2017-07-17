Winona Family YMCA adds 2 partners to new facility project - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Winona Family YMCA adds 2 partners to new facility project

Posted:
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

The Winona Family YMCA  announced two more partners to its new facility project.

The American Red Cross and Live Well Winona plan to have offices in YMCA's new east end location.

The new facility will feature a community room that will be used for Red Cross training and services. In addition, the Red Cross will work with the Y on various programs, including one that would add automated external defibrillators to the community.

The Y is also collaborating with Winona Health.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.