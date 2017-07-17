Caledonia Legion wins Sub-District title

Caledonia advanced to the Minnesota American Legion baseball District I Tournament after a 8-3 win over Saint Charles on Saturday.

Post 305 will face Medford at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in La Crescent to begin the double-elimination tournament. Caledonia needs to win three games to advance to the state tournament.

Saint Charles also advanced to the District tournament with a 11-7 win over La Crescent later Saturday afternoon, and will face Adams at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.