AG Sessions to address local prosecutors in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting Minnesota to speak to state and local prosecutors.

Sessions was expected to address an annual gathering of district attorneys from around the country in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

Sessions has pitched a tough-on-crime mentality as President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Justice. He has ordered top federal prosecutors to pursue the strictest charges that come with the harshest possible sentences in criminal cases.

It's a directive that would likely filter down to local prosecutors assembled in Minneapolis for the National District Attorneys Association meeting.

