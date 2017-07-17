McCabe files paperwork to set up gubernatorial campaign

The leader of a nonprofit group that encourages people to challenge the political establishment has filed the paperwork to set up a run for governor.

Mike McCabe filed paperwork with state election officials Monday to establish a campaign committee. The move allows him to begin raising money. McCabe said in an email to The Associated Press he expects to announce he'll run as a Democrat in September. He had been considering running as an independent.

McCabe leads the nonpartisan group Blue Jean Nation, which promotes itself as working to promote change in government.

Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced earlier this month he will run for governor as a Democrat. A number of other Democrats, including state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, are pondering a run.

