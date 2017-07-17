Appleton resident finds naked burglar in bed - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Appleton resident finds naked burglar in bed

Posted: Updated:
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - -

Police say an Appleton resident arrived home this past weekend to find a naked burglar sleeping in the victim's bed.

Responding officers say they found the man hiding in a shower enclosure at the home Saturday night. Police say the burglar broke a door to gain entry, drank some whiskey and ate some muffins. Authorities say a bag of marijuana was found near the suspect's clothing.

WBAY-TV reports the victim did not know the suspect, who was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.