Appleton resident finds naked burglar in bed

Police say an Appleton resident arrived home this past weekend to find a naked burglar sleeping in the victim's bed.

Responding officers say they found the man hiding in a shower enclosure at the home Saturday night. Police say the burglar broke a door to gain entry, drank some whiskey and ate some muffins. Authorities say a bag of marijuana was found near the suspect's clothing.

WBAY-TV reports the victim did not know the suspect, who was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.