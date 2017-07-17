La Crescent man injured in fireworks accident

A La Crescent man is injured in a fireworks accident at Pettibone Beach in La Crosse Saturday evening.

Police and fire were called to the beach around 8:14 p.m.

A La Crosse Police report said that Jacob Kneifl, 19, was lighting off fireworks in the parking lot by the beach. One of the fireworks didn't go off, but still had a small bit of fuse remaining. The report said when Kneifl tried to re-light the firework, it went off in his hand.

He was taken by Tri-State Ambulance with severe injuries to his hand as well to his face and chest.

The report said the injuries may result in the loss of the hand.

He was eventually flown by helicopter from La Crosse to a burn unit for additional treatment.