Man turns in his bad meth

A La Crosse man called police on Friday night saying he'd like to turn in a batch of "bad methamphetamine".

Officers met 49-year-old Kevin D. Reffrushchinni around the 5200 block of Mormon Coulee Road. Reffrushchinni told officers that he had smoked some of the meth, was still under it's influence and didn't want kids to get a hold of it. He then led officers a short distance to some railroad tracks. He uncovered a hidden suitcase containing the remainder of the "bad meth" and turned over all contents to the police.

Reffruschinni was taken into custody. He faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Bail Jumping.