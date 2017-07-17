La Crosse Police arrest man for a 5th OWI

A man from Blue Mounds, Wisconsin was arrested in La Crosse Friday night for his 5th OWI.

According to a police report, Bradley H. Fisher, 37, blew a 0.31 after he was pulled over by police in downtown La Crosse.

Fisher is also charged with operating on a revoked license, tampering with the ignition interlock device, and illegal possession of a prescription drug. Fisher told police he had four beers that started in Madison, Wisconsin before he was pulled over in La Crosse.

He is currently in La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.