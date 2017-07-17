Senate Republicans to introduce own state budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Senate Republicans to introduce own state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Senate Republicans are getting ready to introduce their own version of the state budget as their stalemate with Assembly Republicans over transportation funding drags on.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald plans to introduce the spending plan at a news conference Tuesday. His spokeswoman, Myranda Tanck, said it will include everything that the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee has already voted on as well as plans for tax changes, funding roads and funding state schools. She declined to offer any details.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Senate Republicans want to borrow an additional $750 million to fund roads. Assembly Republicans have balked at more borrowing and want to find new ways to raise more revenue for road work.

