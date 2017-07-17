Display in Wausau asks what you want before you die

What do you want to do before you die?

It's not always an easy question, but it's one being asked in a special display near the 400 block in Wausau.

The idea is simple, pick up a piece of chalk and share your dreams.

Some are funny: See Donald Trump's scalp.

Others are kind: Make everyone smile.

Some are practical like getting a dog, others not so much, like getting a donkey.

But they all serve a purpose. "It makes it real for people, writing it down," said Michelle Tlusty, who was visiting the display.

Travel is a popular goal with people wanting to travel the entire world. Others want to see Paris, Italy or Poland.

While some want to venture out, others look inward. "'Just be me' and 'be ok,' There are times in my life I've wanted to be that way," said Tlusty.

You see some dreams like 'making it to 100' and wonder how far off they are.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Michele Moss. She is hoping she has many more birthdays left as she battles cancer. "I just keep fighting," she said.

The self proclaimed daredevil stopped at the wall and wrote that she wanted to go skydiving. "I's on my bucket list," Moss said, "I'll do it."

"It sure draws a lot of attention," said Chip Winter. From his viewpoint in the popcorn wagon nearby, Chip sees the board start clean every day and fill with a lifetime of hopes and dream.

"They might not have seen it written down, and it might inspire them," said Tlusty.

"You see a list of people that have dreams and it's important that they do it," said Anne Keffalos who is visiting from Alaska and stopped to write on the board.

But as different as these dreams can be, everyone on the list shares one thing, hope. "I can connect with them, even if I don't know who they are," said Tlusty.

The "Before I Die" wall travels the country.