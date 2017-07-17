No rest for Villar during NWL all-star break

The Loggers will spend the next three days resting.

The all-star break starts Monday.

Two Loggers however, will be heavily involved.

Pitcher Derik Beauprez and infielder David Villar will take part in the Northwoods League All-Star festivities.

Villar will also compete in the home run derby.

He's hitting .324 in 33 games with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in.

The South Florida sophomore has found a comfort zone in La Crosse this summer.

"It's an honor. I'm glad I was recognized by the whole league for the hard work I put in. I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity. I'm going to bring some power, energy and some confidence. I'm going to do whatever it takes to get a win," said Villar.

Monday night's NWL All-Star game is in Wausau.