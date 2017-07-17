Viroqua Legion Manager Wins 1,200th Game

Peder Swanson is in the midst of his 43rd season with Viroqua Baseball and recently won his 1,200th game. His Legion Baseball team is gearing up for playoffs this week, in which Swanson has plenty of experience.

One of his favorite memories during his tenure comes from last year.

"Just working with kids over the years and then winning the national tournament at the end of last year was probably unbelievable," Swanson said. "It's something that will always stick in my mind."

Recent graduate and Third Baseman Kory Vold has had the pleasure to play for Swanson for the past three years.

"He knows how to win obviously, " Vold said. "He's been doing it for how many years now, and year after year he has a positive record."

First Baseman and recent graduate Dalton Hoffland says he has a strategy to his success.

" He is a firm believer in the small ball so bunting is usually a big part of our game," Hoffland said. "No one on this team believes in the single stats. It's one goal, and it's for us to be ahead at the end of the game"

Swanson and Viroqua Legion Baseball will play against Crawford in Coon Valley on Wednesday.