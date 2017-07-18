Return of La Crosse Comic Con

It's time to find a phone booth and unleash your inner superhero. The third La Crosse Comic Con is this weekend at the La Crosse Public Library.

La Crosse is proud to host the first comic con organized in the Coulee Region. LC3 began in 2015 and has grown each year.

This year they're holding LC3 the same weekend as the massive San Diego Comic Con International, (SDCC) which is the granddaddy of all comic cons. LC3 is a free, accessible, and locally focused alternative to SDCC and other larger cons around the globe.

For more information and to see the full schedule of events, people can visit lacrosselibrary.org or follow us on Facebook.