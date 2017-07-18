1 killed, 2 hurt in Amish buggy, SUV crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

1 killed, 2 hurt in Amish buggy, SUV crash

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF HANSEN, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say one person has died and two others have been injured in a collision between an Amish buggy and an SUV in Wood County.

Sheriff's Lt. Joe Zurfluh says the horse-drawn buggy was crossing Highway 73 near Vesper Monday night when it was struck by the SUV. Both people in the buggy were thrown out.

WSAW-TV reports a buggy passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The buggy's driver was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. The SUV driver was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

The crash closed the highway for about four hours.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.