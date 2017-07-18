Wisconsin made fire engine makes White House call

A fire truck made in Wisconsin was parked on the front lawn of the White House Monday.

Pierce Manufacturing of Fox Crossing was recognized by President Trump as a "Made in America" success story.

He sat in the driver's seat of one of the 30,000 custom-built fire engines made by Pierce.

"I don't think it started recently for us, made in America is engrained in the culture at Pierce and Oshkosh for a 100 years, it truly has been an important part of what we do," said Pierce spokesman Matt McLeish.

Pierce fire engines can be seen across the country.

The company is owned by Oshkosh Corporation.

Pierce employs 2,000 people in the U.S., most of whom are in Fox Crossing.