Police: Naked Manitowoc man tased three times; caught fire during arrest

A naked 33-year-old Manitowoc man was taken to the hospital and arrested after a struggle with police.

The Manitowoc Police Department responded to South 25th Street and Hamilton Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on a report of a man standing in the middle of the street yelling that he had a knife and was going to "gut" someone.

When officers arrived, they found a naked 33-year-old man standing in the middle of the intersection.

When the officer asked him what he was doing, the man responded that he wasn't doing anything and it wasn't against the law to walk around with no clothes on.

Officers didn't initially find a weapon, but they did find a folding knife, along with the man's pants on his porch.

Police say the 33-year-old had an active warrant out for his arrest in the City of Two Rivers.

While officers tried to escort the suspect to the squad car, he resisted, and started kicking them.

During the struggle, officers tased the suspect, but officers say the man was unfazed.

The suspect continued to resist officers and he was tased again.

Police say at some point, the man somehow grabbed a lighter.

The second taze hit the lighter, setting the man's facial hair and chest on fire.

Officers tried to put out the flames, but the man resisted again. He was then tased a third time, which worked on the suspect.

Police say when EMS crews arrived, the 33-year-old man resisted help again and he was eventually sedated. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The suspect was arrested for felony resisting/battery to a Police Officer, disorderly conduct, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.