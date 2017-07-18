Copy-Senate GOP to introduce own state budget

Senate GOP to introduce own state budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the state Senate are set to introduce their own version of the state budget as a standoff with their Assembly counterparts over road funding drags on.

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee has been working for months to revise Gov. Scott Walker's budget before forwarding it on to the full Assembly and Senate for votes. The committee's work stopped in mid-June because Senate and Assembly Republicans can't agree on how to fill a $1 billion hole in the transportation fund.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald was scheduled to release the Senate's new budget Tuesday morning. His aides say the budget will include all the provisions the finance committee has already approved and will address road funding, school funding and tax changes.

