Man charged in officer involved shooting ruled competent

The man shot by La Crosse County law enforcement after swinging a logging chain in December has been ruled competent.

46-year-old Daniel Lexvold is facing numerous charges, including three counts of attempted battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property, battery to a law enforcement K9, domestic disorderly conduct and seven counts of felony bail jumping.

On Tuesday, La Crosse Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine ruled Lexvold competent to proceed in the case based upon a physician's review and recommendation.

Both the defense and prosecution agreed with the findings. When asked if Lexvold agreed with the findings, he replied "Yes, I'm 100 percent competent."

On December 30, Lexvold was a suspect in a domestic disturbance in the Town of Campbell. He left the scene before authorities arrived. A little while later, a sheriff's deputy pulled over Lexvold along Highway 16. Other officers were called after Lexvold was uncooperative with the deputy.

According to the sheriff's office, when Lexvold got out of his vehicle, he had a piece of logging chain he was swinging around in a threatening manner. Although officers used non-lethal force including a bean bag rounds and a controlled electronic device, Lexvold continued to come at the officers. During the incident, Lexvold is accused of hitting La Crosse Police Department K9 Sayibe with the chain. Ultimately, both Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger and Officer Ryan Deflorian fired their weapons at Lexvold.