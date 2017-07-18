Man runs after crashing stolen vehicle

An Arcadia man is arrested after crashing a vehicle in Trempealeau County Monday morning.

Ronald J. Jaszewski, 24, turned himself in to the sheriff's office later that day.

The investigation found that Jaszewski crashed a vehicle stolen from Minnesota around 1:26 a.m. on State Highway 93 in the Town of Arcadia.

He ran from the scene towards Arcadia.

Later, deputies were able to identify Jaszewski as the driver. He had minor injuries from the crash.

Drug use is believed to be a factor in the crash according to the sheriff's office.

Jaszewski now faces criminal charges.