Man runs after crashing stolen vehicle - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man runs after crashing stolen vehicle

Posted: Updated:
Whitehall, WI (WXOW) - -

An Arcadia man is arrested after crashing a vehicle in Trempealeau County Monday morning.

Ronald J. Jaszewski, 24, turned himself in to the sheriff's office later that day.

The investigation found that Jaszewski crashed a vehicle stolen from Minnesota around 1:26 a.m. on State Highway 93 in the Town of Arcadia.

He ran from the scene towards Arcadia. 

Later, deputies were able to identify Jaszewski as the driver. He had minor injuries from the crash.

Drug use is believed to be a factor in the crash according to the sheriff's office.

Jaszewski now faces criminal charges. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.