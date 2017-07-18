Senate budget calls for $712m in road borrowing

Senate Republicans have taken the unusual step of introducing their own version of the state budget as a standoff with their Assembly counterparts over road funding continues.

Republicans in both houses can't agree on how to plug a $1 billion shortfall in the transportation fund. Senate Republicans want to borrow more money. Assembly Republicans want to generate more revenue, possibility by raising the state gas tax and vehicle registration fees. The impasse has brought work on the state budget to a standstill.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced a new budget during a news conference Tuesday morning. It includes all the budget provisions the Legislature's finance committee has already approved. It also calls for borrowing $712 million for roads, sticks with Gov. Scott Walker's plan to give public schools an additional $650 million and repeals the personal property tax businesses pay.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to a message.

