Recreation Fishing Club provides valuable fishing experiences

The Special Recreation Fishing Club held their first fishing adventure of the month on July 17.

Twice a month the Fishing Club meets to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience a day on the dock.

Initially started twenty-one years ago by community members who noticed an absence of fishing opportunities in the Special Olympics, the event has provided valuable fishing experiences ever since.

Coordinator for the Fishing Club, Dave Erickson describes the value of the experience, "it's very important for these guys to be able to do this. With the friends and all the help we have, doing all this stuff is capable of getting them outdoors and doing something that they normally wouldn't be able to do on their own probably."

To get involved with the fishing club, call (608) 789-7596 for the Special Recreation office located at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

MORE: La Crosse Special Olympics and Recreation web page

Related Fishing Experiences