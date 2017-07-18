La Crosse man sentenced in 2015 home invasion

A La Crosse man is sentenced to probation and a year in jail for his role in a 2015 home invasion.

According to the criminal complaint ,21-year-old Sir Abraham Gallegos entered a home along with Paul Thomas Jr. on King Street in 2015. Upon entering, Gallegos dragged a victim out of his bed by his feet and assaulted him with a stun gun while demanding money. When the victim's roommate got up to see what was going on, Thomas pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The complaint alleges Thomas then pistol whipped the victim and fled the home with Gallegos, leaving behind empty magazines and Gallegos' DNA.

After he was taken into custody, Gallegos told investigators things were blown out of proportion and he regretted what happened. He said he entered the apartment with the intention of fighting somebody but wasn't trying to rob anyone.

In March, Thomas was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the home invasion.